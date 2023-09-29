 Skip to content

Armechgeddon update for 29 September 2023

Maintenance Patch 0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing too exciting, just some performance improvements and tweaks to options.

  • Updated to a plugin version of the steam integration to improve profiling
  • Scrap now uses pooling like everything else (should've been done long ago)
  • Fixed issues with the radar achievement not counting utility usage correctly
  • Reorganized the pause menu to make room for future options
  • Added borderless window toggle
  • Fixed minor bug with steam overlay toggling
  • Fixed bug in the garage where level 3 and 4 of an upgrade would both be highlighted at level 4

