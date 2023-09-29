Maintenance Patch 0.4.1

Nothing too exciting, just some performance improvements and tweaks to options.
- Updated to a plugin version of the steam integration to improve profiling
- Scrap now uses pooling like everything else (should've been done long ago)
- Fixed issues with the radar achievement not counting utility usage correctly
- Reorganized the pause menu to make room for future options
- Added borderless window toggle
- Fixed minor bug with steam overlay toggling
- Fixed bug in the garage where level 3 and 4 of an upgrade would both be highlighted at level 4
Changed files in this update