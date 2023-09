Share · View all patches · Build 12319034 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 17:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Thanks to the fantastic efforts of the °Know Team: Zhy, Ray, LeanderLin, Zombie Admin now has a Simplified Chinese localization.

Before you go, give 'Tales from My Ass' a peek and a wishlist:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2491500

Thank you you all for playing, reading and reviewing!

See you in the office,

Emmy and Thomas