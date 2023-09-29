Update 91 - Potions

Hi all,
We are finally ready to introduce potions. For now, potions only makes you invulnerable to one or more status effects.
Overview of update content:
- An artisan that sells potions was added. You need to be Survivor level 3 to buy the potions and level 4 to buy the stronger potions.
- The chat window now features a scrollbar and keeps 50 messages. If you keep your cursor over the scrollbar, new messages appearing won't scroll the window to the bottom.
- Some new achievements were added.
- The Lamia Sharpshooter in the Cursed Sands map now has less health, so it should be a lot easier to kill.
How potions work:
- Currently the only way to obtain potions is by visiting Cassie via the Workshop. Cassie is unlocked when you find her in the Cursed Sands map.
- She sells a variety of potions that require 2 materials each to brew.
- There's a normal and a strong version of each potion type, e.g. Antidote and Strong Antidote.
- The normal potion requires 1 Crystal Dust and the strong one requires a specific Crystal Shard.
- For the Fireproof potions, a new type of crystal shard is required, the Legendary Crystal Shard. It is mined like the other crystals but cannot be refined by the Gem Cutter yet.
- Every time you play, you have to select whether you want to take your potions into the map. It's a single tick box.
- If you have your potions in the map, the moment you suffer a status effect, you will automatically use 1 potion (the weakest required). The potion will immediately render you immune and it lasts until you exit.
- When you die alone or exit the map, the potions consumed are removed from your stash (1 for each type of status effect suffered).
- If you use Esc to exit, or you are disconnected, progress is not saved so your potions will not be affected either.
- It is not possible to store or sell potions.
I hope you find the potions useful. They don't cover all possible status effects yet, so more will be added in future.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update