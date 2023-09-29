 Skip to content

Warlocks Deeds Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Update 29 september 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Updated issue with the pixel shaders not compiling correctly on some GPU's.
Adjusted the build rules revolving around storage crates. You can not place items correctly on top of storage crates.
AI pathing has been adjusted however this is an interim stage and will receive allot more work in the next few weeks.

