V1.1 Content Update and More!

Reworked Spec Ops Levels 6 & 7, they are now a lot better to play (had to keep level 7 mostly the same because of the trailer content).

The new Spec Ops Level 8 features 2 new mechanics! There's a 40% chance for an obstacle to move fast instead of its normal speed! So everytime that you die and try again, different obstacles may be faster this time.

All new Hard Spec Ops Levels will use a new mechanic where a dark fog slowly covers the majority of your screen, making it hard to see! Using the Boost will reverse this effect so that you can see clearly again!

I've decided to cancel my idea of making 1 new level a day for now also, takes much longer than I thought it would, due to the quality of the levels that I make these days versus before. But the main reason is because I want to work on making the base game better before I continue making content!

Added Spec Ops Level 6 Hard.

Added Spec Ops Level 7 Hard.

Added Spec Ops Level 8.

Added Spec Ops Level 8 Hard.

Fixed a bug where the Space Invader couldn't use Boost on Infinite Speed Levels.

Changed the enemy Shield colours to start from Green and turn to Red when they are close to being destroyed (Much easier to understand now).

Optimized all Titan Ships for better performance.

Optimized all projectiles for better performance during boss fights.

For the next Update, I want to nerf the Normal Campaign levels so that most players can enjoy beating the campaign without rage quitting before they get used to the movement system.

I will probably remove the Infinite "NoM" Levels and leaderboards so that everybody is forced to do the Infinite Levels with asteroids (it's a much better experience but harder), I will also edit some of the infinite level stages to make it more balanced and remove those annoying parts that are impossible sometimes.

Need to add a sound that plays whenever you reach a Checkpoint.

Going to shrink the Titan and Hydra ships further, as they are too large.

Working on adding the level from the sneak peek images still, I want to create some new bosses and make a bunch of levels before the boss fight level first though. Already made the bosses, but I haven't implemented/tested their unique abilities yet.

Also need to make more levels with the same theme as Spec Ops Level 8. Oh and I need to do other stuff like adding a boss fight to the tutorial to explain the shields as some players thought the shield was deflecting all damage rather than taking damage.