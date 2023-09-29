Bug Fixes & Storm Bells BETA

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy, Wildfrost Adventurers!

We're back! Will and Gaziter have been working to address various issues and also, to bring some challenging new content to Wildfrost for all those veterans looking for even more hardship to sink their teeth into.

Let's dive right into the details.

Version 1.0.7

This update primarily focuses on squashing bugs and refining your gameplay experience. Here are the key changes:

Sorted out the Haze + Smackback issue. No more unexpected surprises!

Fixed the elusive Haze icon in the battle log - it will now appear as expected.

Resolved the error that occurred when using a Barrage Blank Mask.

Frenzy no longer breaks for the remainder of the battle after attacking a Smackback Apply Snow enemy.

Fixed the overlapping of cards when having 6 Companions.

Charm Merchant will now behave properly on touch screens, no more instant buying of charms!

Last but not least, we've optimized the game for 3:2 aspect ratios, ensuring a better visual experience for players.

Version 1.0.8 Beta

The next update will bring a twist to the gameplay, all set to go into beta testing. We're introducing new features that will test your strategy and survival skills with all new additional bells and cursed charms 👻

We’re aiming to reduce the base difficulty by removing things like Companion Injuries and adding that challenge back into the game in the form of Storm Bells.

There are 12 Storm Bells in total to be unlocked, each adding a unique challenge to take your gameplay to the next level. Some add Cursed Charms that you must pick up after each Boss Battle, while others beef up enemies’ abilities.

Each Storm Bell has a point value. You can pick & choose which Storm Bells you want to enable, but you’ll need to have a certain number of points if you want to face off against the True Final Boss.

...Please note that opting into beta replicates your current save file so you'll have access to your main branch unlocks. However, progress made during this beta may not carry over when 1.0.8 launches proper, and opting out will revert back to your 1.0.7 save.

To opt-in:

right click the game in your Steam Library

select Properties...

select the Betas tab

click the Beta Participation dropdown and select the "beta" branch

We're excited to see how these updates enhance your Wildfrost experience! As always, your feedback is invaluable and we encourage you to share your experiences and suggestions as we continue to refine and improve the game. Please feel free to drop comments below or join our brilliant community over on Discord. Happy gaming! 🃏🌨️