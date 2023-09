Share · View all patches · Build 12318551 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 16:09:54 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, I would like to announce that the new Villain's Legacy update is available.

I also wanted to apologize for the delay of the update release.

In the new update there are new features such as full compatibility with I macOS system, Linux, and Steam Deck.

About 15,000 words and 400 images have been added in the update.

Please stay tuned for more news by following our Steam page.