Version 1.2.0 - Split Deals

Hello Delivery Managers!

One of the most requested features has been to split deliveries into multiple vehicles. This patch is here to deliver that feature! Get ready for a new gameplay experience that will for sure alter your strategies. We can't wait to hear your feedback on this new feature.

**

DELIVERY INC - Patch Notes 1.2.0

**

Multi-pickup feature added. Deliveries can now be split up into multiple vehicles.

A button to reset all progress has been added to the settings menu

Improved vehicle upgrades menu. An icon now shows the vehicle’s current status (in fleet, garage, or repairing)

Improved animations

Fixed issues with customer reviews

Turning rushing on and off will now no longer offset the vehicle position

Fixed an issue where some deliveries could not be ignored/diverted

Fixed an issue with opening the upgrade menu

Another issue was fixed that sometimes prevented players from canceling vehicle repairs

Ignoring special deals in Beijing campaign now results in a negative review from the delivery

Fixed a rare issue where dropping customers off that requested heated seats would cause the day not to end

Fixed a rare issue where vehicles would get stuck dropping off passengers during the final event in the New York campaign

Fixed numbering issues of vehicles in fleet

QoL improvements

If you experience any problems during gameplay, please report a bug from the pause menu or main menu. You can also join our discord to speak directly with us.

Thanks for playing!