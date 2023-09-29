 Skip to content

Delivery INC update for 29 September 2023

Version 1.2.0 - Split Deals

Hello Delivery Managers!

One of the most requested features has been to split deliveries into multiple vehicles. This patch is here to deliver that feature! Get ready for a new gameplay experience that will for sure alter your strategies. We can't wait to hear your feedback on this new feature.

DELIVERY INC - Patch Notes 1.2.0

  • Multi-pickup feature added. Deliveries can now be split up into multiple vehicles.
  • A button to reset all progress has been added to the settings menu
  • Improved vehicle upgrades menu. An icon now shows the vehicle’s current status (in fleet, garage, or repairing)
  • Improved animations
  • Fixed issues with customer reviews
  • Turning rushing on and off will now no longer offset the vehicle position
  • Fixed an issue where some deliveries could not be ignored/diverted
  • Fixed an issue with opening the upgrade menu
  • Another issue was fixed that sometimes prevented players from canceling vehicle repairs
  • Ignoring special deals in Beijing campaign now results in a negative review from the delivery
  • Fixed a rare issue where dropping customers off that requested heated seats would cause the day not to end
  • Fixed a rare issue where vehicles would get stuck dropping off passengers during the final event in the New York campaign
  • Fixed numbering issues of vehicles in fleet
  • QoL improvements

If you experience any problems during gameplay, please report a bug from the pause menu or main menu. You can also join our discord to speak directly with us.

Thanks for playing!

  • DigiFox Team

