Version 1.2.0 - Split Deals

Hello Delivery Managers!
One of the most requested features has been to split deliveries into multiple vehicles. This patch is here to deliver that feature! Get ready for a new gameplay experience that will for sure alter your strategies. We can't wait to hear your feedback on this new feature.
**
DELIVERY INC - Patch Notes 1.2.0
**
- Multi-pickup feature added. Deliveries can now be split up into multiple vehicles.
- A button to reset all progress has been added to the settings menu
- Improved vehicle upgrades menu. An icon now shows the vehicle’s current status (in fleet, garage, or repairing)
- Improved animations
- Fixed issues with customer reviews
- Turning rushing on and off will now no longer offset the vehicle position
- Fixed an issue where some deliveries could not be ignored/diverted
- Fixed an issue with opening the upgrade menu
- Another issue was fixed that sometimes prevented players from canceling vehicle repairs
- Ignoring special deals in Beijing campaign now results in a negative review from the delivery
- Fixed a rare issue where dropping customers off that requested heated seats would cause the day not to end
- Fixed a rare issue where vehicles would get stuck dropping off passengers during the final event in the New York campaign
- Fixed numbering issues of vehicles in fleet
- QoL improvements
If you experience any problems during gameplay, please report a bug from the pause menu or main menu. You can also join our discord to speak directly with us.
Thanks for playing!
- DigiFox Team
