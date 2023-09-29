Update 2.8

Fellow Character Enthusiasts,

this weeks update consists of two interesting things, so lets get started right away.

Changelog

The party shirt and party dress received some variation. You are now able to use 2 colors, which allows you to create a circle pattern on the party dress and a stripes pattern on the party shirt. This leads to a lot of variation for modern outfits.

You will see, that each exported character now contains a inventory_tileset.png file. This file displays the characters outfit, hanging on a pole, ready to be included in a 48px tileset. It's is from Winlus Armor Shop Tileset and allows you to include your characters wardrobe neatly into your game world!

That's it for this week, but let me spoil the upcoming update a bit: Low and I just talked a few hours ago about our next update. We are not yet sure if we can finish this in time for next week, but soon your characters will be able to protect their feet in an awesome way - so stay tuned ;)