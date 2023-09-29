Last September patch :

Hi everyone, we've had an extremely busy couple of weeks, and unfortunately the big reveal isn't ready just quite yet, but we're working hard on making it come to you as soon as possible. During this time - we'll be taking a look at the issues currently plaguing EIR and attempt to address them.

Here are the quick patchnotes, addressing some of the more obvious issues in the meta currently :

ZB26 cost has been increased from 35/55 to 55/80. This should, in theory, force players to either focus on bringing zb's or fausts/nades, instead of being able to build a company with 30+ 6 man zb volks with fausts

Tetrarch has received 0.85 received accuracy modifier. Long live the tetrarch

Nebelwerfer set-up time - from 0.8 increased to 2

Nebelwerfer speed_horizontal and speed_vertical decreased from 35 to 18, this will make the gun feel more sluggish.

Nebelwerfers have been an issue lately - as many people have noticed, WM players are using them as a reactionary tool against infantry pushes, just like MG's. We do enjoy their use, but it has become a no-brainer. As such, instead of nerfing it's capabilities - we're making it more of a proactive unit. It will still remain powerful, but hopefully will be more counterrable if caught in the open and should allow for flanks to actually happen. Proper use of them should still be rewarded.

Begleitgrenadiers - HP increased from 80 to 90. Armor switched from heroic to infantry

Multiple AI changes. I'll let @Jstek comment :

"Starting to implement AI archtype behavior layers and AI Player Macro posturing.

Allied units have the first AI unit behavior archtype implemented for the following assets :

Jeep, M20, Staghound, Quad, Halftrack, Greyhound, Greyhound Spahis, M10, and mortars.

AI players will earn vet faster and have additional pop bonuses.

Human Player vet scale based on total number of AI players in a game and will yield less vet effectiveness for the Human players.

AI will respect deployment timers and deployment positioning is more evenly distributed."

We're hoping to fully launch AI for ALL players during the next month!

Don't let minesweepers get to vet 5. You don't want them to get to vet 5.

Two map remakes : Tilburg and Amfreville, by @ivsh84