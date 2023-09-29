 Skip to content

Reign of Guilds update for 29 September 2023

Steam Playtest #5: Hotfix

Build 12318413

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed:

  • All the ability quests now can be completed only once.

Fixed:

  • Fixed the AI target selection logic.
  • Fixed the craft requirements for the powder "Palms".
  • Denger now has a correct vendor type (Isgollyne).
  • Fixed the craft ingredients calculation logic for portable pots.
  • Craft requirements for seals are now correct.
  • Fixed a bunch of issues related to the processing logic.
  • Fixed the issue with item icons in the enchantment window widget.
  • Fixed the issue with the container icons in the inventory window.
  • Some vendors had incorrect shop lists.
  • The effects of the powders "Meditation" and "Regeneration" now are not stackable.

