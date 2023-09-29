Steam Playtest #5: Hotfix

Changed:
- All the ability quests now can be completed only once.
Fixed:
- Fixed the AI target selection logic.
- Fixed the craft requirements for the powder "Palms".
- Denger now has a correct vendor type (Isgollyne).
- Fixed the craft ingredients calculation logic for portable pots.
- Craft requirements for seals are now correct.
- Fixed a bunch of issues related to the processing logic.
- Fixed the issue with item icons in the enchantment window widget.
- Fixed the issue with the container icons in the inventory window.
- Some vendors had incorrect shop lists.
- The effects of the powders "Meditation" and "Regeneration" now are not stackable.
