VoiceBot 3.9.6 Now Available!

We're very excited to announce that VoiceBot 3.9.6 is now available for download! This new version cleans up some minor issues.

VoiceBot 3.9.6 Changes

Note: This is the last version of VoiceBot that will install and run on Windows 7/8

Change: Added the "Actions" column to the left pane in the main window

Change: VoiceBot no longer pauses while the Settings window is open

Change: VoiceBot scripted macros can now use DisplayFusion scripting functions if DisplayFusion is installed and running

Change: Type Text action now has an option to control the speed

Updating VoiceBot We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased VoiceBot, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! If you would like to see a complete list of all the changes, please visit the VoiceBot change log. Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes VoiceBot so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate VoiceBot to their native languages. Thanks everyone!