DD#140 Sweet Dreams Are Made of This

Today is the Mooncake Festival, feel free to grab some mooncakes in the Dragon's Treasure while you read this week's developer's diary. :)

During this week's update, the "Sweet Dream" side quest is now completed.

All the information can be found on the game's wiki. (Be careful, there are a lot of spoilers there.)

But, here I'm going to talk about something behind the scenes:

The mission itself was inspired by a case in the World of Horror that happens in a hospital. But, I decided to do something a bit different. After all, each hospital may have its own secret even if the patients have similar symptoms.

The next inspiration comes from the song as you may recognize from the title. Everyone wants something in their life. Yet, not everything can be achieved even after people have tried so hard. Such is the tragedy of life. Is this the end of the world? Probably not. Just like that song was written in a quite miserable time of its author.

Now, what if someone tells you, you no longer need to fight so hard at all? Actually, it's highly likely all your efforts are useless. There is an alternative solution for all your problems in your life? How will you react?

Meanwhile, I know a certain character in the 3rd semester of Persona 5.

With everything mentioned above combined, comes this new side quest in Marinas. Unlike so many times in this game when you face a hostile supernatural entity. This time, you may even face a benevolent one. Even in case, you lose your patient while trying to save the patients anyway and decide to fight such an entity. You will find the Boss fight quite unique because such an entity is true to what it claims to be. The quest can also be solved peacefully without any combat taking place. But is that what you really want? Another aspect of this quest that is quite different is, leaving everything as it is, leaving the quest unfinished may also be a choice. Who am I to disagree? :)

Another quest added this week in the Marinas area is a generic procedurally generated one, known as "Eliminate Bandits." You can find it in the Town Hall of Marinas. The townfolks no longer just ask for random things, they now hire adventurers to eliminate some dangerous bandits hiding in the mountains. As long as you can take care of them, you may find it to be a quite stable income source in this town. Plus, it also provides a +2 quality equipment each time you finish a quest of this type.

In addition to all the stories and quests, another major update is about the prefixes.

One thing I want to address in this week's update to to make a wide range of prefixes to cover things previously missing. We now have 4 new prefixes that improve 4 more types of life skill levels and 8 new effect resistance prefixes to protect your group from certain enemies that prefer to disable you with those effects. It's a quite pragmatic decision as we are now facing things like turtles that can shoot fireballs at you or turn you into stones. There shall be ways to counter them.

That's for this week. Yet, here is a bit teaser on what is going to happen next.



It has been more than 19 years. You have returned to Neolithic. Maybe you want to see an old friend in his new appearance.





He comes with full new animations. You can even use his appearance on your main character or your customized teammates now. Will he be a friend or foe this time? The story is yet to be revealed.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Sayinas Island]New location: The Paddy Field

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now cover The Paddy Field.

[Fishing]Added the fishing data for The Paddy Field.

[The Paddy Field]Added trees.

[Butterfly]After visiting Dr. Kyoryu's Station once, you can now teleport to it from some outdoor areas on Sayinas Island.

[Furniture]New furniture: Scarecrow

[Trade]Random furniture merchants and the manager of No. 181 River Road now sell Scarecrow.

