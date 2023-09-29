Patch 1.5.5 allows you to detect critters before you reach inside...

Patch 1.5.5
Gameplay Changes
- Casual Alchemy unlocks most crafting recipes and has been renamed Casual Crafting.
- Adds a tell for ‘hollow’ trees and rocks that spawn creatures when you reach inside.
- Critters appear from ‘hollow’ trees and rocks one by one.
- The Wayfarer automatically equips a light source when they enter a completely dark level, they are not sneaking, and have one available they can carry without unequipping everything else.
- If you are new to the game and start without playing the tutorial there is a message to make sure you really want to skip it.
- The Wild Cape is used before water skins to counter heat and dry.
Bug Fixes
- When you release a sprite from a ‘hollow’ rock or tree, the message indicates the type of sprite.
- NPC factions tag other NPCs as enemies when they are attacked by them.
- Adds a better fallback option when a specific book cannot be created.
- The generator is no longer allowed to use a timed lever for multiple gates that might be too far away.
- You cannot use stairs from the wrong side of a wall.
- When you are ‘cold hearted’, biting cold doesn’t cause damage.
- Storytellers cannot offer the same story twice.
- A gamepad can be used to leave notes on the map again.
- D-pad right is correctly bound to the use of the item in the quick potion slot.
- Prevents the ‘entered the first valley’ world event from freezing the game.
- Potential fix for unclaimable nodes because ‘node stories’ wouldn’t always be set correctly.
- Addresses a couple of minor text issues.
