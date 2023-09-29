 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 29 September 2023

Patch 1.5.5 allows you to detect critters before you reach inside...

Patch 1.5.5

Patch 1.5.5
Gameplay Changes

  • Casual Alchemy unlocks most crafting recipes and has been renamed Casual Crafting.
  • Adds a tell for ‘hollow’ trees and rocks that spawn creatures when you reach inside.
  • Critters appear from ‘hollow’ trees and rocks one by one.
  • The Wayfarer automatically equips a light source when they enter a completely dark level, they are not sneaking, and have one available they can carry without unequipping everything else.
  • If you are new to the game and start without playing the tutorial there is a message to make sure you really want to skip it.
  • The Wild Cape is used before water skins to counter heat and dry.

Bug Fixes

  • When you release a sprite from a ‘hollow’ rock or tree, the message indicates the type of sprite.
  • NPC factions tag other NPCs as enemies when they are attacked by them.
  • Adds a better fallback option when a specific book cannot be created.
  • The generator is no longer allowed to use a timed lever for multiple gates that might be too far away.
  • You cannot use stairs from the wrong side of a wall.
  • When you are ‘cold hearted’, biting cold doesn’t cause damage.
  • Storytellers cannot offer the same story twice.
  • A gamepad can be used to leave notes on the map again.
  • D-pad right is correctly bound to the use of the item in the quick potion slot.
  • Prevents the ‘entered the first valley’ world event from freezing the game.
  • Potential fix for unclaimable nodes because ‘node stories’ wouldn’t always be set correctly.
  • Addresses a couple of minor text issues.

