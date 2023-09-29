Update 1 Patch 2 - Physics hates me

Some longstanding ladder glitches have now been fixed so they should feel easier to climb in VR. I have also made some changes to the VR toolbelt to try and make the slots more spaced out and easier to grab and see.
- Made gear spawn further forward in RV so it’s easier to get to
- Fixed being able to fly on ladders by climbing and grabbing the underside of a rung
- Adjusted toolbelt shape to give more distance between slots in VR, and make slots protrude further so they’re easier to see
- Added footstep and jump sounds to VR player controller
- Fixed breakables disappearing when broken
- Fixed broken container doors being backwards
- Fixed being able to drown people in container ship to stop them from ever calling the police
- Fixed bug with missions resetting when leaving a lobby
- Casino collision fixes
- Fixed being able to fly on ladders by grabbing with both hands and releasing one
- Fixed hands going into weird state where they would grab things at the wrong point
- Fixed lagging hands
