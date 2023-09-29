Update 1 Patch 2 - Physics hates me

Some longstanding ladder glitches have now been fixed so they should feel easier to climb in VR. I have also made some changes to the VR toolbelt to try and make the slots more spaced out and easier to grab and see.

Made gear spawn further forward in RV so it’s easier to get to

Fixed being able to fly on ladders by climbing and grabbing the underside of a rung

Adjusted toolbelt shape to give more distance between slots in VR, and make slots protrude further so they’re easier to see

Added footstep and jump sounds to VR player controller

Fixed breakables disappearing when broken

Fixed broken container doors being backwards

Fixed being able to drown people in container ship to stop them from ever calling the police

Fixed bug with missions resetting when leaving a lobby

Casino collision fixes

Fixed being able to fly on ladders by grabbing with both hands and releasing one

Fixed hands going into weird state where they would grab things at the wrong point

Fixed lagging hands