The Break-In update for 29 September 2023

Update 1 Patch 2 - Physics hates me

Update 1 Patch 2 - Physics hates me

Build 12318302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some longstanding ladder glitches have now been fixed so they should feel easier to climb in VR. I have also made some changes to the VR toolbelt to try and make the slots more spaced out and easier to grab and see.

  • Made gear spawn further forward in RV so it’s easier to get to
  • Fixed being able to fly on ladders by climbing and grabbing the underside of a rung
  • Adjusted toolbelt shape to give more distance between slots in VR, and make slots protrude further so they’re easier to see
  • Added footstep and jump sounds to VR player controller
  • Fixed breakables disappearing when broken
  • Fixed broken container doors being backwards
  • Fixed being able to drown people in container ship to stop them from ever calling the police
  • Fixed bug with missions resetting when leaving a lobby
  • Casino collision fixes
  • Fixed being able to fly on ladders by grabbing with both hands and releasing one
  • Fixed hands going into weird state where they would grab things at the wrong point
  • Fixed lagging hands

