宅配勇者 update for 29 September 2023

Chapter Two is now available!

At the conclusion of this Mid-Autumn Festival, Chapter Two is now available!
In this version, numerous performance issues have been optimized. In addition to the story line, I also added various weapon types and adorable animals(?) as new content.

