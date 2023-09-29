September 29th Update (2)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Increased the maximum limit of Heart of Spirit consumed for Rune Refinement, with a maximum of 9999. Fixed the issue where enemies outside the field of view could not be targeted in free camera mode. Optimized the algorithm for battlefield enemy spawns, now prioritizing spawn points closer to the player.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.