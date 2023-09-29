 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

禁忌试炼 update for 29 September 2023

September 29th Update (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12318233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. Increased the maximum limit of Heart of Spirit consumed for Rune Refinement, with a maximum of 9999.
  2. Fixed the issue where enemies outside the field of view could not be targeted in free camera mode.
  3. Optimized the algorithm for battlefield enemy spawns, now prioritizing spawn points closer to the player.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2455061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link