September 29th Update (2)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Increased the maximum limit of Heart of Spirit consumed for Rune Refinement, with a maximum of 9999.
- Fixed the issue where enemies outside the field of view could not be targeted in free camera mode.
- Optimized the algorithm for battlefield enemy spawns, now prioritizing spawn points closer to the player.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update