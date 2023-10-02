New update, achievements, music and more!

Added Steam integration and 21 achievements.

Added new music per biome

Greatly improve camera behavior

Performance improvement

Fix bleeding effect

Fixed the roof alignment to sometimes not work

Fixed some audio issues

The scout can now bring back the boat to town

Adjustment to some audio like the wind being too strong.

Fixed the setting menu not always working

Adjusted and fixed the quality setting

Fix on UI

AI improvement

Game balance

Sound improvement

Fixed missing footstep sounds

Fx improvement