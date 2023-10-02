Added Steam integration and 21 achievements.
Added new music per biome
Greatly improve camera behavior
Performance improvement
Fix bleeding effect
Fixed the roof alignment to sometimes not work
Fixed some audio issues
The scout can now bring back the boat to town
Adjustment to some audio like the wind being too strong.
Fixed the setting menu not always working
Adjusted and fixed the quality setting
Fix on UI
AI improvement
Game balance
Sound improvement
Fixed missing footstep sounds
Fx improvement
Brinefall update for 2 October 2023
New update, achievements, music and more!
