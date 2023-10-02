 Skip to content

Brinefall update for 2 October 2023

New update, achievements, music and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12318210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Steam integration and 21 achievements.
Added new music per biome
Greatly improve camera behavior
Performance improvement
Fix bleeding effect
Fixed the roof alignment to sometimes not work
Fixed some audio issues
The scout can now bring back the boat to town
Adjustment to some audio like the wind being too strong.
Fixed the setting menu not always working
Adjusted and fixed the quality setting
Fix on UI
AI improvement
Game balance
Sound improvement
Fixed missing footstep sounds
Fx improvement

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1716601 Depot 1716601
  • Loading history…
