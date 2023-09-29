Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.7

In this update you will find several major bug fixes that were reported in the last few days. Thanks for reporting any issues and please continue doing so!
We are still working very hard to fix the black screen bug. If you have any information for us, please reach out either at Discord or email us at support [at] rustylake.com. It would really help us to receive more information to be able to solve these issues.
If you are experiencing any other issues, as always please let us know on our Discord!
Patch Notes 1.1.7
- Trackpad should now work properly
- Child lane newspaper fixed
- Child lane statue fixed
- Child lane holiday poster fixed
- Child Lane Crank zoom-out fixed
- Sorrow Cross paintbrush fixed
- Sorrow Cross metro doors fixed
- Soul street electricity fixed
- Several translation issues
- Small bug fixes
See you at the next station!
Changed files in this update