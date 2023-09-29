Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.7

In this update you will find several major bug fixes that were reported in the last few days. Thanks for reporting any issues and please continue doing so!

We are still working very hard to fix the black screen bug. If you have any information for us, please reach out either at Discord or email us at support [at] rustylake.com. It would really help us to receive more information to be able to solve these issues.

If you are experiencing any other issues, as always please let us know on our Discord!

Patch Notes 1.1.7

Trackpad should now work properly

Child lane newspaper fixed

Child lane statue fixed

Child lane holiday poster fixed

Child Lane Crank zoom-out fixed

Sorrow Cross paintbrush fixed

Sorrow Cross metro doors fixed

Soul street electricity fixed

Several translation issues

Small bug fixes

See you at the next station!