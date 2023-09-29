 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Version 1.40 Alpha patch notes

Version 1.40 Alpha patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE: If you have anything placed on the Bottom Right Table in Penguin Post, please remove it before loading your game with this version as it will be replaced with a new computer terminal.

Gameplay

  • Added coop upgrade to default projects you can start (for you existing coop)
  • Computer terminal added to penguin post to enter codes to redeem special items. Also works as a terminal for cheat codes.
  • Tougher Spider colossus with orb attack. Check the Discord for cheat code to enter to access if you have already beaten it, to try the battle again.
  • First and second house upgrade cost increased from 10,000 and 30,000 > 15,000 and 100,000 respectively as these seem more reasonable targets for how gold scales pretty fast late game.
  • Big coop and big barn prices increased from 6000 and 8000 > 8000 and 10000
  • Stone amounts increased a little across all projects.
  • Added raindrops animation, Improved rain effects especially at night.

Bugs Fixed

  • Can apply color now to floor lamps and fireplaces.
  • Aamy workshop no longer disabled when you cancel donation using button.
  • Color pickers no longer bugged
  • Cutscenes no longer hanging forcing you to skip to continue.
  • Extra bonus harvesting shrooms from trees (wood shrooms) were not being awarded from luck
  • Worms and caterpillars that drop from trees could not be picked up
  • Removed some very similar colors from default color swabs in color picker
  • Pixie prize board no longer cut off in windowed mode
  • Memory stick cannot spawn double from luck skill

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • graphical glitches on some cliff edge tiles
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Cedric rocket shows transparent part on stage 2

