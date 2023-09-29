Version 1.40 Alpha patch notes

NOTE: If you have anything placed on the Bottom Right Table in Penguin Post, please remove it before loading your game with this version as it will be replaced with a new computer terminal.



Gameplay

Added coop upgrade to default projects you can start (for you existing coop)

Computer terminal added to penguin post to enter codes to redeem special items. Also works as a terminal for cheat codes.

Tougher Spider colossus with orb attack. Check the Discord for cheat code to enter to access if you have already beaten it, to try the battle again.

First and second house upgrade cost increased from 10,000 and 30,000 > 15,000 and 100,000 respectively as these seem more reasonable targets for how gold scales pretty fast late game.

Big coop and big barn prices increased from 6000 and 8000 > 8000 and 10000

Stone amounts increased a little across all projects.

Added raindrops animation, Improved rain effects especially at night.

Bugs Fixed

Can apply color now to floor lamps and fireplaces.

Aamy workshop no longer disabled when you cancel donation using button.

Color pickers no longer bugged

Cutscenes no longer hanging forcing you to skip to continue.

Extra bonus harvesting shrooms from trees (wood shrooms) were not being awarded from luck

Worms and caterpillars that drop from trees could not be picked up

Removed some very similar colors from default color swabs in color picker

Pixie prize board no longer cut off in windowed mode

Memory stick cannot spawn double from luck skill

Known Issues: