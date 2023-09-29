Version 1.40 Alpha patch notes

NOTE: If you have anything placed on the Bottom Right Table in Penguin Post, please remove it before loading your game with this version as it will be replaced with a new computer terminal.
Gameplay
- Added coop upgrade to default projects you can start (for you existing coop)
- Computer terminal added to penguin post to enter codes to redeem special items. Also works as a terminal for cheat codes.
- Tougher Spider colossus with orb attack. Check the Discord for cheat code to enter to access if you have already beaten it, to try the battle again.
- First and second house upgrade cost increased from 10,000 and 30,000 > 15,000 and 100,000 respectively as these seem more reasonable targets for how gold scales pretty fast late game.
- Big coop and big barn prices increased from 6000 and 8000 > 8000 and 10000
- Stone amounts increased a little across all projects.
- Added raindrops animation, Improved rain effects especially at night.
Bugs Fixed
- Can apply color now to floor lamps and fireplaces.
- Aamy workshop no longer disabled when you cancel donation using button.
- Color pickers no longer bugged
- Cutscenes no longer hanging forcing you to skip to continue.
- Extra bonus harvesting shrooms from trees (wood shrooms) were not being awarded from luck
- Worms and caterpillars that drop from trees could not be picked up
- Removed some very similar colors from default color swabs in color picker
- Pixie prize board no longer cut off in windowed mode
- Memory stick cannot spawn double from luck skill
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- graphical glitches on some cliff edge tiles
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Cedric rocket shows transparent part on stage 2
Changed files in this update