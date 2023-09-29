 Skip to content

The Gray Man update for 29 September 2023

Quick Update (1.001)

Build 12317957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! After two days from release I'm bringing some changes, that should help the game!

  • When you first turn on the game, the first data should load correctly. Like sound volume and game presets in menu options.

  • "Last Checkpoint" Added. If you somehow get stuck for unspecified reasons, you can go a little back in the story. For now it's still beta feature!

  • Assistant Feature "The Lust" added. The player will be shown a potential direction in red colour to where to go. Only in 1 act.

  • Added Skip Introduction. But only when if you get over the beginning to the basement first.

  • The Whisperer Bad Ending in 2nd act deleted. Now you won't get the game over, but you will be limited in visibility for the length of the chapter.

  • Very unlikely softlocks in 1. act (car scene) and in 3. act (burying scene) are now fixed.

  • Possible getting stuck on the Introduction after New Game, is now fixed

  • Broken Notes in inventory when you're carrying a body on your shoulders is now fixed.

Thanks! See you next day

