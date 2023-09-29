Quick Update (1.001)

Hello! After two days from release I'm bringing some changes, that should help the game!

When you first turn on the game, the first data should load correctly. Like sound volume and game presets in menu options.

"Last Checkpoint" Added. If you somehow get stuck for unspecified reasons, you can go a little back in the story. For now it's still beta feature!

Assistant Feature "The Lust" added. The player will be shown a potential direction in red colour to where to go. Only in 1 act.

Added Skip Introduction. But only when if you get over the beginning to the basement first.

The Whisperer Bad Ending in 2nd act deleted. Now you won't get the game over, but you will be limited in visibility for the length of the chapter.

Very unlikely softlocks in 1. act (car scene) and in 3. act (burying scene) are now fixed.

Possible getting stuck on the Introduction after New Game, is now fixed