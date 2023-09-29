Artifact v0.79.13 - Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12317933 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 14:39:13 UTC by Wendy

+Added female-pov sex scenes for the Vaginal option on all* NPCs (Melissa & Ying have a placeholder scene)

+Added female-pov sex scenes for the “Get Fucked” option for Mikah, Tom, Dr. Howard, Maya, and Dr. Jackson

+Added a quicksave option

+Added Aroused expression for Dr. Howard

*SHiMMER will now automatically suggest nearby NPCs as friends

*Improved formatting on title screen, preference menu, app screen, SHiMMER, and map screens

*Fixed some issues that prevented lured NPCs from being assigned as Broodmother

*You no longer need to be friends with an NPC before you can track their arousal through your friends list.

*Restored frenzy image for Ms. Lane's futa scenario

*Updated Patron credits

-Removed “View Affected” link from the INFO sidebar (this can now be viewed from the friends list in APP)