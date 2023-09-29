Artifact v0.79.13 - Release and Changelog

+Added female-pov sex scenes for the Vaginal option on all* NPCs (Melissa & Ying have a placeholder scene)
+Added female-pov sex scenes for the “Get Fucked” option for Mikah, Tom, Dr. Howard, Maya, and Dr. Jackson
+Added a quicksave option
+Added Aroused expression for Dr. Howard
*SHiMMER will now automatically suggest nearby NPCs as friends
*Improved formatting on title screen, preference menu, app screen, SHiMMER, and map screens
*Fixed some issues that prevented lured NPCs from being assigned as Broodmother
*You no longer need to be friends with an NPC before you can track their arousal through your friends list.
*Restored frenzy image for Ms. Lane's futa scenario
*Updated Patron credits
-Removed “View Affected” link from the INFO sidebar (this can now be viewed from the friends list in APP)
Changed files in this update