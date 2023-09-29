Bug Fix Update Arrives Next Week!

Hello all,
We wanted to offer you a quick update and let you know that we'll be launching a bug fix and optimisation update next week! This is part of our continued efforts to enhance the core game quality. Thanks as always for all of your feedback and bug reports.
Unstable Version
While the final version of the patch won't be ready until next week, we do have an unstable version live now that you can play if you want to jump in and offer any feedback.
Please join the Discord and read the latest announcement for info on how to access the unstable branch!
Fixes - Build 270923-2 [UNSTABLE]
- Multiplayer optimizations
- NPC speeding vehicles increased and fixed sandbox menu speeding option
- For some save configurations random vehicles could get stuck loading
- Tow truck stuck in vehicle menu
- Ban data adjustments for additional filter
- Microphone selection added to Audio Settings menu in game
- When using the vehicle menu, the player vehicle will spawn at the nearest supported station
Changed depots in internal_testing branch