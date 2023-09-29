Bug Fix Update Arrives Next Week!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all,

We wanted to offer you a quick update and let you know that we'll be launching a bug fix and optimisation update next week! This is part of our continued efforts to enhance the core game quality. Thanks as always for all of your feedback and bug reports.

Unstable Version

While the final version of the patch won't be ready until next week, we do have an unstable version live now that you can play if you want to jump in and offer any feedback.

Please join the Discord and read the latest announcement for info on how to access the unstable branch!

Fixes - Build 270923-2 [UNSTABLE]