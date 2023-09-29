Miner Rebalance, Smaller Deci-Catalyst, More Sounds

Miner's Blast Resistant now only blocks damage after 1 health is lost.

Miner's Tools of the Trade now restores durability on level up instead of reducing durability loss.

Miner can no longer pause the fuse of lit dynamite.

Miner's Powder Pouch now refunds 100% of use cost when taking explosion damage, instead of a flat 12%.

Added Powder Pouch infusion trait.

Reduced Deci-Catalyst pulse radius by ~33%.

Deci-Catalyst pulse size now scales with Size properly.

Juggernaut can now only refresh up to 2 block per kill. (Suggested by Cellestus.)

New sounds for drones, fans, cannons, beam generators & lightwalls.

Added Trail of Regret to codex, gave it icon. (Reported by Wunarg.)