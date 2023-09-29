 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Miner Rebalance, Smaller Deci-Catalyst, More Sounds

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Miner's Blast Resistant now only blocks damage after 1 health is lost.

  • Miner's Tools of the Trade now restores durability on level up instead of reducing durability loss.

  • Miner can no longer pause the fuse of lit dynamite.

  • Miner's Powder Pouch now refunds 100% of use cost when taking explosion damage, instead of a flat 12%.

  • Added Powder Pouch infusion trait.

  • Reduced Deci-Catalyst pulse radius by ~33%.

  • Deci-Catalyst pulse size now scales with Size properly.

  • Juggernaut can now only refresh up to 2 block per kill. (Suggested by Cellestus.)

  • New sounds for drones, fans, cannons, beam generators & lightwalls.

  • Added Trail of Regret to codex, gave it icon. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Attempted to fix free infusion upgraders on first floor of the Pit. (Reported by Cellestus.)

