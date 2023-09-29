September 29 (Fri) Update - Improved point collection mode and added new skins

○New skin added
-"See-through lingerie" skin is added.
○Point collection mode
-Point collection mode is improved.
-You can start the point collection mode right from the game mode selection.
-The amount of points collected increases. (Changed from 20/30/50/100/200 to 50/80/100/150/200)
-The game continues even after 1,000 points.
-The following additional rules are added:
└Compass = Displays Velina’s location.
└Full Moon = Changes Velina’s motion and cutscene.
└Deep darkness = narrowed vision and additional points when collecting jewels.
└Rainy season = Velina’s body gets wet.
Changed files in this update