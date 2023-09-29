 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 29 September 2023

Update 2.3.212

Build 12317764

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where on anchor restore lid may not open.
Fixed Steam ship wheels going backwards in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

eSail Mac Depot 794863
