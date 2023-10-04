Dual Universe - Release 1.4.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12317763 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 09:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.13.

Improvements

[GUI] Optimized DSAT panel to fix micro-freeze when hovering over signals.

Force-canceling a maintenance unit operation is now possible even without a linked container.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the refuel tool was not able to fully empty a container in some cases.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!