Dual Universe update for 4 October 2023

Dual Universe - Release 1.4.12

Build 12317763

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.13.

Improvements
  • [GUI] Optimized DSAT panel to fix micro-freeze when hovering over signals.
  • Force-canceling a maintenance unit operation is now possible even without a linked container.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the refuel tool was not able to fully empty a container in some cases.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

