Dual Universe - Release 1.4.12

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.13.
Improvements
- [GUI] Optimized DSAT panel to fix micro-freeze when hovering over signals.
- Force-canceling a maintenance unit operation is now possible even without a linked container.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the refuel tool was not able to fully empty a container in some cases.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
Changed files in this update