Hello everyone,

Patch 1.9.6.6 is now live for Foundation, bringing with it a number of bug fixes. We’ve detailed all of the content below.

Bug Fixes

The market’s white tent texture wasn’t visible when looking from below the model

Monks and nuns sometimes sat at incorrect angles on benches while fulfilling their cloister need

The mandate button wasn’t highlighted when opening the mandate window from the manor house

Crash linked to masterpieces

The transporter will not fetch resources from a workplace that has no worker assigned

Gloomy Villagers - Event can trigger on load even though happiness is high

Manor House’s Stone Gate Elevated entrance, in some cases, did not let the villagers pass

Modding-specific

Crash with mods that upgrade houses using parts with scalers

Custom warehouses displayed a maximum of 4 slots

General fixes with the vehicle function

Livestock Farms weren't enumerated in the main window of a monument

As always, thanks for sharing your feedback, and don’t hesitate to get in touch with us should you experience any issues whilst playing.