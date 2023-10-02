Hello everyone,
Patch 1.9.6.6 is now live for Foundation, bringing with it a number of bug fixes. We’ve detailed all of the content below.
Bug Fixes
- The market’s white tent texture wasn’t visible when looking from below the model
- Monks and nuns sometimes sat at incorrect angles on benches while fulfilling their cloister need
- The mandate button wasn’t highlighted when opening the mandate window from the manor house
- Crash linked to masterpieces
- The transporter will not fetch resources from a workplace that has no worker assigned
- Gloomy Villagers - Event can trigger on load even though happiness is high
- Manor House’s Stone Gate Elevated entrance, in some cases, did not let the villagers pass
Modding-specific
- Crash with mods that upgrade houses using parts with scalers
- Custom warehouses displayed a maximum of 4 slots
- General fixes with the vehicle function
- Livestock Farms weren't enumerated in the main window of a monument
As always, thanks for sharing your feedback, and don’t hesitate to get in touch with us should you experience any issues whilst playing.
