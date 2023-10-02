 Skip to content

Foundation update for 2 October 2023

Patch 1.9.6.6 Is Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Patch 1.9.6.6 is now live for Foundation, bringing with it a number of bug fixes. We’ve detailed all of the content below.

Bug Fixes

  • The market’s white tent texture wasn’t visible when looking from below the model
  • Monks and nuns sometimes sat at incorrect angles on benches while fulfilling their cloister need
  • The mandate button wasn’t highlighted when opening the mandate window from the manor house
  • Crash linked to masterpieces
  • The transporter will not fetch resources from a workplace that has no worker assigned
  • Gloomy Villagers - Event can trigger on load even though happiness is high
  • Manor House’s Stone Gate Elevated entrance, in some cases, did not let the villagers pass

Modding-specific

  • Crash with mods that upgrade houses using parts with scalers
  • Custom warehouses displayed a maximum of 4 slots
  • General fixes with the vehicle function
  • Livestock Farms weren't enumerated in the main window of a monument

As always, thanks for sharing your feedback, and don’t hesitate to get in touch with us should you experience any issues whilst playing.

