Tweaked default overlook carpet colors
Added camera speed indicator
Camera now moves to puzzle area and changes to top down camera every time a new puzzle is selected
Fixed crash happening when two players grab a piece at the same time
Fixed crash when player grabs piece of multi select of another player and they both pick it up at the same time
Fixed crash that happens sometimes when joining game right after downloading host image
Fixed issues causing some clients to have invisible pieces
Fixed issue of puzzle desync when 2 players multi select pieces at the same time containing some of each selection
Fixed issue where clicking to view workshop page of custom image did not load the page
Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 29 September 2023
1.3.1.1 Hotfix
