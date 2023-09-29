1.3.1.1 Hotfix

Tweaked default overlook carpet colors

Added camera speed indicator

Camera now moves to puzzle area and changes to top down camera every time a new puzzle is selected

Fixed crash happening when two players grab a piece at the same time

Fixed crash when player grabs piece of multi select of another player and they both pick it up at the same time

Fixed crash that happens sometimes when joining game right after downloading host image

Fixed issues causing some clients to have invisible pieces

Fixed issue of puzzle desync when 2 players multi select pieces at the same time containing some of each selection

Fixed issue where clicking to view workshop page of custom image did not load the page