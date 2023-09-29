- Fixed blocker on matchday if AI opponents have too few kickers in their squad.
- Fixed blocker when cancelling transfer negotiations via X-button.
GOAL! The Club Manager update for 29 September 2023
Hotfix for version 0.18.47.172 – 29 September 2023
