How To Hack In? update for 29 September 2023

Patch notes 29/09/2023 17:17

Patch notes 29/09/2023 17:17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Some browser pages slight changes and fixes for: duplicated scrollbars, resizability (not all pages yet)
  • Changed: Finder is a home page now for normal browser
  • Changed: metaexploits accepts both "purchase" and "buy" commands
  • Changed: metaexploits different color for exploits already purchased and owned

