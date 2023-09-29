- Fixed: Some browser pages slight changes and fixes for: duplicated scrollbars, resizability (not all pages yet)
- Changed: Finder is a home page now for normal browser
- Changed: metaexploits accepts both "purchase" and "buy" commands
- Changed: metaexploits different color for exploits already purchased and owned
How To Hack In? update for 29 September 2023
Patch notes 29/09/2023 17:17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
