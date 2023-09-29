CESSPOOL v2.0 - BANANA AND VANILLA MILKSHAKE EDITION

CESSPOOL version 2.0 is here!

Enjoy all the new content in this BANANA AND VANILLA MILKSHAKE EDITION

Although I won't be adding any more content, I'll be listening to you to improve your gaming experience. So don't hesitate to point out spelling mistakes and translation errors!

I'm also open to discussion about difficulty, so let me know if a monster or boss seems unfairly too powerful!

To make the most of the new features and modifications, I would advise you to start a game again!

Thank you again :D