 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CESSPOOL update for 29 September 2023

CESSPOOL v2.0 - BANANA AND VANILLA MILKSHAKE EDITION

Share · View all patches · Build 12317470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CESSPOOL version 2.0 is here!
Enjoy all the new content in this BANANA AND VANILLA MILKSHAKE EDITION

Although I won't be adding any more content, I'll be listening to you to improve your gaming experience. So don't hesitate to point out spelling mistakes and translation errors!
I'm also open to discussion about difficulty, so let me know if a monster or boss seems unfairly too powerful!

To make the most of the new features and modifications, I would advise you to start a game again!

Thank you again :D

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1394031 Depot 1394031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link