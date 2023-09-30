Version 11.2.5 Released!

Version 11.2.5 contains the following updates:
- Created a new board game command that allows you to enter an infield throwing error on a ground ball. For example, ET46 results in the second baseman fielding a ground ball and commiting an error on the throw to short. You can control base runner advancement on the error using the usual R0N, R1N, R2N, R3N. This new command is in the Board Game Companion Guide.
- Created a new board game command that allows you to enter an infield throwing error on an attempted groundout double play. The command requires a runner on first. The fielder's choice out takes place at second, and the error takes place on the relay throw to first. For example, FCET4 results in a ground ball to second. The second baseman throws to short for the fielder’s choice. The shortstop throws wild attempting to get the batter at first. You can control base runner advancement on the error using the usual R0N, R1N, R2N, R3N. This new command is in the Board Game Companion Guide.
- Updated the line out to the infield command to allow a throwing error when attempting to double off a player on base. For example, L6ET results in a line out to the shortstop who attempts to double up the lead runner but throws wild. You can control base runner advancement on the error using the usual R0N, R1N, R2N, R3N. This new command is in the Board Game Companion Guide.
- Updated the charts to include the use of all three of these new/updated commands. You will have to reset the board game companion portion of the charts using the Chart Editor. From the Chart Editor you can select Board Game Companion Commands for the Chart Group and then click on the red "Reset All Commands" button. If you have made your own changes to the board game companion portion of the charts some of your changes will be overwritten. Specifically, the rare play and error sections of the charts will change when you update. If you have made any changes to the rare play commands or error commands, you will want to make a note of your changes so you can enter them back into the charts after you reset.
- Added a new feature that is useful when a player appears in a library multiple times based on stats from different seasons. For example, Hank Aaron appears on one team using his '57 season and on a different team using his '63 season. There is now an option in the Advanced Misc Options Group that adds the player's two-digit Year/LgAve to the end of the last name for all players in the library (e.g., Aaron-57, Aaron-63). This does not permenantly change the last name and will not interfere with the display of player pictures.
- Added OBR to the batter's auto generated Statis Pro in-game notes. The player's OBR is now displayed in the notes for batters.
- Improved the algorithm used to calculate relief pitcher usage.
- Fixed a bug with the calculation of walks on Statis Pro Basic batter/pitcher cards.
- Minor correction to the playoff specific "at bat" play by play.
- Fixed an issue with the "wins by month" visualization report.
- Fixed a play by play issue with ground ball triple plays.
Thanks to all for the excellent feedback you provide. It helps make the game better!
