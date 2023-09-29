New playtesting available & Update Teaser

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Playtesting of Hero of Ice NOW AVAILABLE!!!

All players who have purchased the game can access the new content for FREE!!!_

(Note: the playtest version will NOT include the English translation. Playtesting of the English translation will begin on October 12)

How to Access New Content

In your Steam library, right-click the game and click on "properties" in the dropdown menu. Click on "Betas" in the left panel. Simply select "test - Ocotober Update" and wait for it to download!

**_!!!To avoid any progress being lost, please backup your save files before playing this version!!!

_**

Supporter Pack

The Supporter pack will be updated on October 14. Included are brand new illustrations, artwork and songs. Players who have already purchased the Supporter Pack will receive all the new content for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2302890/_/

Feedback

If you encounter any issues during playtesting or have any suggestions, feel free to send us an email or give feedback in our official Discord server. Your contributions will allow us to continue improving the game!

Send us your feedback via Email（Email:728434587@qq.com）

Join our discord channel【 →Click here to join our channel←】

