Evolings Patch 1.0.8 now live!

Hello Evolings Players! 🤗

We've been listening and working on all the feedback that you've given us since last weeks release of Evolings. It's been a really amazing launch and we're so happy to see people falling in love with all of the Evolings.

Today we're releasing a small patch addressing some of the major issues that people have come across in our first release. A lot of the features like "Sacrifice" and "Snake Oil" have been removed from this current build of the game. We intend to bring them back in a future update where they will be reworked, we hope this solves some of the immeidate issues with difficulty scaling in Evolings.

Updated: Spirit Bond can be broken by freezing or putting asleep the owner of the bond.

Updated: Spirit Bond is broken when the owner of the bond looses a flame (mainly Night Hag).

Updated: Evoling AI only ever uses "reignite" once.

Updated: Act One Boss power reduced by ~20%.

Updated: The Sacrifice is removed from the game until properly reworked.

Updated: "Snake Oil" is removed from the game until properly reworked. When continuing a run that had this item, a mystery box is granted instead.

Updated: Extra information is now toggled on [Alt] instead of shown on holding [Alt].

Updated: Extra information target arrows are now displayed in the color of their respective element.

Updated: When selecting a new Evoling, the selected Evoling's move descriptions are showing.

