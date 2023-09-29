The Voyage of Reclamation Patch

Dear Airship Kingdoms Adrift Community,

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support throughout this difficult time. Your patience and dedication have been inspiring, and we're very excited to share some significant news with you.

As many of you are aware from our previous announcement, the Missing Content Patch is set to launch today! This update aims to address the critical errors that led to the absence of essential gameplay elements on launch day. We understand the frustration this has caused, and we've been committed to making it right.

Our community's engagement through Discord has been an invaluable asset throughout this journey. Your dedication, passionate discussions, and valuable feedback have played a pivotal role in shaping this important update. You may have noticed some patch notes and hotfixes were released this week as we worked towards this Missing Content Patch, many of these came straight from our community feedback!

Here's a recap of the missing content that will be fixed in this patch:

Approximately 70% of ships and ship parts were missing due to merchants being locked behind missing quest data. These merchants should now be accessible via quests from various factions in the game.

Industry merchants on almost all settlements were inaccessible due to missing data. They should now be accessible and offer a large selection of items to trade.

Production facilities on almost all settlements were locked and inaccessible due to missing data. These should now be buildable and usable.

Certain items required for officer upgrades and quest completion were inaccessible due to missing data. These items are now restored, note that beyond level 5, upcoming character quests would ultimately unlock these levels.

The NPCs responsible for granting commissions and helping resolve faction-related issues were locked and inaccessible. Though, we have decided to make it easier for you by letting you pay the fee on the spot for these faction related issues based off community feedback.

The industrial recipes were inadvertently reverted to an old, unprofitable version due to missing data, leading to balancing issues. This has now been restored to the correct version and now each recipe is profitable.

We sincerely hope that you thoroughly enjoy the restored elements of the game. Your continued feedback on the missing content is highly anticipated, as it remains a vital source of insight for us. We invite you to join us on Discord, where these discussions and collaborations will continue to be at the heart of our ongoing efforts to enhance and refine your gaming experience.

Officers' full personal stories and quests will be gradually released as we approach the final free update early next year.

Get ready for an epic revelation in the final two chapters, an addition that promises to elevate the game to new levels of excitement (while not directly related to the sandbox content).

Unlock access to the Teutonic Confederation's battle cruiser, a thrilling part of the upcoming story.

Introducing the Ships/Ship Parts Production System, a feature that will add depth and excitement to your gameplay.

The Missing Content Patch and these future updates represent our unwavering commitment to your gaming experience. We can't wait to see you explore, conquer, and discover all that Airship Kingdoms Adrift has to offer.

Thank you for being an integral part of our community. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we set sail towards a brighter future together.

Fair winds and clear skies,

Jay