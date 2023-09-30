Early Access Update V0.8.3

The "Personal Computer" Update, which adds a whole new dimension to the PC inside your rangers caravan. Introducing a new "Go Online" mode which allows you to trade stocks in the new virtual stock market in game as well as shop online for new upgrades to your camp and lifestyle. In addition I have many other fixes, additions and improvements based on user submitted feedback as well as my own testing.

Improved PC user interface slightly.

Added new online section as index 1 instead of book golf appointment. Golf appointment bookings have been moved to online, but you won't be able to actually book any yet for as you know - they are very hard to come by.

Added new stock market mini game available from online. Trade & buy stocks to make money, or lose it all and overnight. The choice is yours!

New online shopping that can be used for other purchases apart from the on-site shop. Order special seeds to plant around your camp which will be delivered directly to your door the next day or save up and purchase upgrades for your camp. I've started with only a few things you can buy, and will slowly add more as the game development progresses.

New email inbox available from online. Receive spam email from various sources or even legitimate ones sometimes, perhaps if you look closely enough one day you might find a lead for some secret bonus missions or even win a custom knife in an online sweepstakes! You never know. Added 20 inbox emails for now, will expand on this in future updates to include new emails that appear the further along the story you go and including some important emails that can unlock new quests or features.

Capped Ingozi Games splash screen frame rate to prevent GPU squealing caused by FPS of over 2000-3000FPS+ (on certain cards)

Removed some unnecessary detail from crafting table that was potentially affecting performance.

Optimized game texture memory usage for increased performance.

Optimized scene memory footprint in open world map areas.

Fixed rare scaling issues for mouse sensitivity slider on certain screen sizes.

New plants to be grown and some other new "craftable" items as listed below in the shopping purchases section.

Improved fishing mini-game challenge aspect by adding a QuickTime event to prevent the fish from escape the line once caught. Hold down the fire button to fight against the fish, but let go of the button when the line turns red to prevent it from snapping.

Shebeen fumigation event that occurs after the game is finished will now only occur once the player has visited the shebeen before, otherwise will happen the next time they visit it if they are visiting it after the game end for the first time. Also improved the appearance of the actual fishing line renderer as well.

Fixed issue causing glass window to still show in vehicle if the player broke the glass from the outside via shooting it.

Fixed issue causing it to rain inside the vehicle at times.

Fixed issue allowing items such as fires/tents to sometimes be crafted or placed indoors with descriptive tooltip.

Due to unforeseen economic inflation the price of RPG rockets has been regrettably increased by 300%

Made optimizations to the games animation system.

Experimental procedural generation has been phased out, but still accessible through cheat commands/mods.

New graphics option to enable/disable "Screen Space Reflections" [Reflections have always been on by default in all previous versions, just now users can disable them in case of very old GPU's that struggle with SSR]

Optimized bird flocking code procedure as well as fish schooling algorithm.

Optimized player internal player controller and weapon/ironsights code.

Vehicle third person state preference will now be remembered during game session.

Fishing rod animations for "reeling in" now look more realistic and custom tailored to the situation instead of looking like the player is simply trying to beat the fish to death.

Various other small improvements and fixes.

Online shopping purchases that can be made:

Hiking Boots : These will show in your inventory but are automatically equipped. Owning a pair will increase your characters running stamina, allowing you to run for longer times. Add some coffee to the mix for even more stamina boost!

Tent: Already a common item, but you can never have enough. Used to sleep anywhere, anytime as most players would already know.

Herb Seeds: Use to grow your own medicinal herbs.

Tiki Torch: Use to create beautiful ambiance in your camp and light up the night. Can be toggled on or off, or shot to be removed completely.

Character controller Update Loop code optimizations.

More to follow soon!

The next update after this one is going to focus on adding new content, including optional side quests that can be accessed by the caravan at any time as well as new NPC companion A.I. and some major potential camp upgrades that can be purchased through the new online shop. Alongside the new content will also be a bunch of new Steam achievements that can be acquired by playing the new content. As well as any other reported bugs, the next few updates should add quite a few more hours of gameplay to the game, and many new items to purchase as well as any polishes to the new systems such as stock market, fishing and more.

