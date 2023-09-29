Patch 0.2.117-0.2.118

Good news everyone!

Here are the patch notes for the past two updates. I didn't post for yesterday's since it was a really tiny one.

Fixed game hanging on the main menu (can't press Escape) on older GPUs due to a lack of 16 bit texture support. Now the game falls back to 32 bit textures if your hardware doesn't support it, which means that the rewind effect will record fewer images, since they'll cost twice as much VRAM.

Fixed the player being pulled in one direction when on a zero-g railing. If for some reason you still get this, type "set player.velocity 0,00" in the console. It should really be fixed, though.

Fixed game state becoming corrupted after picking up the basketball. This was the cause of a lot of random bugs. If you had some kind of problem that was solved by restarting the game and had previously picked up the basketball, this was probably related to it.

Reduced visual blur from head injuries by half but doubled amount of aim sway.

Added a way to disable head injury effects entirely in the GAME menu.

Removed ability to load tutorial autosaves in the menu. If you had done this and got soft-locked somewhere in the tutorial, the reason is that we never meant to have manual loading inside the tutorial... The save files get created since there are automated checkpoints, but loading them manually can break things. Anyways, we removed the option entirely. Sorry!

Fixed intro cutscene not having subtitles. The audio is slightly desynced, to be fixed in a later patch.

Fixed broken crates and other gibs destroying armour plates even though they cause no damage.

Fixed infinite loop if you fall onto the tutorial checkpoints, causing an autosave while you were damaged and for the game to reload that save infinitely. Oops.

Fixed the mugshot for Strange Box not appearing sometimes

Fixed helmet coming up if you crouch in a spot inside the Hab module

Fixed props disappearing when looking into Rec from Mid-Junc A

Removed ladders that dipped into the water in the grow-pods, since getting on and off ladders breaks the water physics!

Fixed Focus tutorial video having cutoff text.

Fixed missing music in map_aquaponics_c

Added missing description to the Bandolier item.

Fixed tutorial trigger extending a bit under the platform during the second jumping tutorial

Fixed tutorial marker visible during the Pinafore intro cutscene

Fixed loop in tutorial if you healed and ran into the gate too quickly

Fixed the trigger for the next area in the healing tutorial extending past the gate's hitbox

Fixed T'lic respawning when save/loading and other issues related such as them freezing in mid-air.

Made _tfdqd toggleable by calling it again.

Fixed gravity going in the wrong direction for some particles when upside down in the ring.

Added Manekis to the Pinafore map. Manekis for tutorial tomorrow!

Added Assistant CALL during the Anserrah fight which gives info on how to beat him. The Ulibok one is still missing! Soon!

Removed the ability to create savefiles with invalid names, which crashed the saving code. If you would like question marks in your savefile names, CC Satya Nadella.

Things not fixed:

Enemies not going into alert state may not properly when alerted by a stealth kill sometimes. Still checking it out, sorry!

Calling inside Growpod D1 sometimes does not give the hint about how to solve the puzzle.

Breaking the glass pipes sometimes does not properly disable sprinklers.

Game very rarely loads directly into the last auto-save on application start.

Timer sometimes persists on HUD after Anserrah boss fight.

Score screen automatically gives everyone S ranks. Sorry, but if you got a S rank... You haven't earned it yet!

Hands sprites for drinking tea and getting stunned are wrong during the tutorial.

Most, if not all of those will be resolved tomorrow!

If you're wondering what's happening with the future of the game, hold on for a moment. We're going to announce the roadmap very soon, we're still making plans to make 100% sure we don't announce something we can't commit to. Soon!

Thanks for all the support!

-Team Fortune