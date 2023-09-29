Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.5 patch

Greetings bored mortals. I promised more content and here we are !
Behold the mighty Hexkey as the 5th playable class !
It is not much a surprise since you were teased at the class list. While it is not complete yet it can at least fight everyone.
Performance
☼ Performance option has now only two modes :
► Load on demand (high CPU, high disk usage)
► Load everything (high GPU usage but smooth fights)
Interface
☼ All background are now the same by default
☼ Starting counter is more animated
Loading screen
☼ Loading animation added ; other loading animation are randomly selected but only one exist for now.
☼ The loading screen shows a progress bar with a fixed size for all classes
☼ Instead of loading one animation with all of its children, frames are loaded by batch at each frames so the framerate isn't stuck
☼ Loading time increased for fast loader, but negligible for slow computers
Sound
☼ Finger hit sounds reworked
☼ Finger swish sounds reworked
☼ Gluestick hit sounds reworked
☼ A sound pool can now have a specific volume for its synchronized following sound pool
☼ Wav sounds compressed into OGG to save a bit more space
Balance
☼ Recovery is divided by 1+Agility/10 instead of 1+Agility*3/10
Agility was too strong because missed attacks were too forgiving for agile classes
☼ Recovery have now a decimal value instead of integer, making it more precise in combat
Animation
Follow
☼ Each animation frame can now have a specific frame value which indicates when it can follow to the next valid combo instead of waiting the end of its duration.
☼ By default all animations with a shortcut can follow at half of its escape frame duration
This allows more precise balance for each animations, deciding when a long frame could be shortcut
Damage duration
☼ Each animation frame can now have a damage duration value which checks for hit only before its value.
☼ This makes animations & attacks more flexible because we can make ending frames longer but not active
☼ For example Unarmed Side and Hexkey side their last frame have an active damage duration of 4 frames
☼ This is also taken in account in debug mode where hurtbox are shown : they don't when the frame damage isn't active
Shadow
☼ Each frame can have a shadow position modifier to have a more coherent placement, even with height
☼ Most of currently concerned animation have now shadow shift values
Grab
☼ An animation frame can now grab the targeted player, blocking all other movements during active frames
☼ Currently affected animations in bracets
► Choptick Heavy [Heavy]
► Unarmed [Down]
► Unarmed Heavy [Neutral]
► Unarmed Heavy [Neutral] [Back]
► Unarmed Heavy [Neutral] [Down]
► Hexkey [Side]
► Hexkey [Up]
► Hexkey [Down]
Pushes
☼ An animation frame can now instantly push the targeted player once instead of per frame (no affected frames yet)
☼ An animation frame can now instantly move the targeted player to a relative position from the attacker (no affected frames yet)
Chopstick
Side
☼ Reworked
☼ Damage changed from 5-5-5 to 4-5-4
Up
☼ Animation reworked
☼ Recovery increased from 5 to 8 frames
☼ Duration increased from 21 to 35 frames
☼ Shortcut increased from 8 to 16 frames
Up [Neutral]
☼ Animation reworked
☼ Recovery increased from 8 to 10 frames
☼ Duration increased from 17 to 22 frames
☼ Shortcut increased from 12 to 13 frames
Up Neutral [Side]
☼ Animation reworked
Up Neutral [Heavy]
☼ Animation reworked
☼ Has a bit more active frames for better hit
Ballpen
☼ Back reworked
Unarmed
☼ Second idle animation added
☼ Death, Jump and landing animation reworked, so are all of its non-combat animations
☼ Side reworked, damage reduced from 7x2 to 6x2
Gluestick
☼ Idle and Movement Front animation reworked
☼ Back Neutral Side combo added
☼ Back [Neutral] plays its sound one animation frame sooner
Hexkey
☼ Added, playable but not finished
☼ Can be selected by the AI
☼ Has all basic animations except heavy attack
☼ Has the following combos :
► Neutral Neutral Neutral Down
☼ Up Down
☼ Side Back
Behind the scenes
☼ Class icons and progression bars are no longer loaded twice, they are flipped when needed instead. This saves some video memory
☼ The game can now detect combos up to 5 attacks instead of 4, there's no any 5 attack combos yet but it prepares future content.
☼ Game loop time synchronisation is a tad more precise, from integer microseconds to decimal microseconds
☼ Deleted unused sounds and frames in gamefiles
Bug fixes
☼ [Demo]
Hitting an enemy but failing the combo do not take the attacker agility in account Fixed
☼ [Demo]
Manually switching in debug mode to a class not having an icon crashes Fixed
☼ [0.1]
Ground level is not adapted to all screens Fixed
☼ [0.1]
Sound volume options do not apply to combat Fixed
☼ [0.1]
Combo display mode is not saved in options and is stuck at Big by default Fixed
☼ [0.1]
Launching the game with no settings file could detect the wrong resolution and start at the lowest Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4?]
Wind effects would start to spawn over and over if the player keep pressing an invalid combo when finishing an animation Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4b]
Class icons had black artifacts due to wrong transparency color Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4b]
Escaping again an escaping menu restarts the fading Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4b]
Too small screen could cut the class selection list at the bottom Partially fixed : smaller screen just don't display the class selection list
☼ [0.1.0.4c]
Escaping the control menu plays a confirmation sound Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4c]
Escaping sound could be spammed during transition Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4c]
Player 2 (left) icon wasn't flipped to the right direction Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4c]
Player 2 (left) hurtbox sprites are at the right location but wrongly flipped Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4c]
Combo icons don't show the right hand nor the right direction Fixed
Known issues
☼ [Demo] Gravity kicks in only when a movement attack ends
☼ [0.1.0.2] Changing to windowed mode at screen resolution will tear the display, but fine in reverse order
☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to successfully take a screenshot, it is black instead
☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to go back to the game window after switching to another
☼ [0.1.0.3] Cannot move the window in windowed mode, or at least it is very difficult
☼ [0.1.0.4b] Picking 50FPS or bellow could break a bit the physics
☼ [0.1.0.4b] When the game lags the physics breaks a bit
☼ [0.1.0.4c] Combo icon color for Side and Back are shifted up/down in x86
☼ [0.1.0.4c] Cannot select exclusive stance from random/mirror class in bot selection
☼ [0.1.0.5] x86 version unavailable until further notice
☼ [0.1.0.5] When the hand wants to change to an absent animation, it loops the previous looping animation instead with no further checks
☼ [0.1.0.5] Canceling a bot selection reverts the player to the wooden chopstick
☼ [0.1.0.5] Alternate color in selection when fading out is not applied
Changed files in this update