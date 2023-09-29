Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.5 patch

Greetings bored mortals. I promised more content and here we are !

Behold the mighty Hexkey as the 5th playable class !

It is not much a surprise since you were teased at the class list. While it is not complete yet it can at least fight everyone.

Performance

☼ Performance option has now only two modes :

► Load on demand (high CPU, high disk usage)

► Load everything (high GPU usage but smooth fights)

Interface

☼ All background are now the same by default

☼ Starting counter is more animated

Loading screen

☼ Loading animation added ; other loading animation are randomly selected but only one exist for now.

☼ The loading screen shows a progress bar with a fixed size for all classes

☼ Instead of loading one animation with all of its children, frames are loaded by batch at each frames so the framerate isn't stuck

☼ Loading time increased for fast loader, but negligible for slow computers

Sound

☼ Finger hit sounds reworked

☼ Finger swish sounds reworked

☼ Gluestick hit sounds reworked

☼ A sound pool can now have a specific volume for its synchronized following sound pool

☼ Wav sounds compressed into OGG to save a bit more space

Balance

☼ Recovery is divided by 1+Agility/10 instead of 1+Agility*3/10

Agility was too strong because missed attacks were too forgiving for agile classes

☼ Recovery have now a decimal value instead of integer, making it more precise in combat

Animation

Follow

☼ Each animation frame can now have a specific frame value which indicates when it can follow to the next valid combo instead of waiting the end of its duration.

☼ By default all animations with a shortcut can follow at half of its escape frame duration

This allows more precise balance for each animations, deciding when a long frame could be shortcut

Damage duration

☼ Each animation frame can now have a damage duration value which checks for hit only before its value.

☼ This makes animations & attacks more flexible because we can make ending frames longer but not active

☼ For example Unarmed Side and Hexkey side their last frame have an active damage duration of 4 frames

☼ This is also taken in account in debug mode where hurtbox are shown : they don't when the frame damage isn't active

Shadow

☼ Each frame can have a shadow position modifier to have a more coherent placement, even with height

☼ Most of currently concerned animation have now shadow shift values

Grab

☼ An animation frame can now grab the targeted player, blocking all other movements during active frames

☼ Currently affected animations in bracets

► Choptick Heavy [Heavy]

► Unarmed [Down]

► Unarmed Heavy [Neutral]

► Unarmed Heavy [Neutral] [Back]

► Unarmed Heavy [Neutral] [Down]

► Hexkey [Side]

► Hexkey [Up]

► Hexkey [Down]

Pushes

☼ An animation frame can now instantly push the targeted player once instead of per frame (no affected frames yet)

☼ An animation frame can now instantly move the targeted player to a relative position from the attacker (no affected frames yet)

Chopstick

☼ Reworked

☼ Damage changed from 5-5-5 to 4-5-4

Up

☼ Animation reworked

☼ Recovery increased from 5 to 8 frames

☼ Duration increased from 21 to 35 frames

☼ Shortcut increased from 8 to 16 frames

Up [Neutral]

☼ Animation reworked

☼ Recovery increased from 8 to 10 frames

☼ Duration increased from 17 to 22 frames

☼ Shortcut increased from 12 to 13 frames

Up Neutral [Side]

☼ Animation reworked

Up Neutral [Heavy]

☼ Animation reworked

☼ Has a bit more active frames for better hit

Ballpen

☼ Back reworked

Unarmed

☼ Second idle animation added

☼ Death, Jump and landing animation reworked, so are all of its non-combat animations

☼ Side reworked, damage reduced from 7x2 to 6x2

Gluestick

☼ Idle and Movement Front animation reworked

☼ Back Neutral Side combo added

☼ Back [Neutral] plays its sound one animation frame sooner

Hexkey

☼ Added, playable but not finished

☼ Can be selected by the AI

☼ Has all basic animations except heavy attack

☼ Has the following combos :

► Neutral Neutral Neutral Down

☼ Up Down

☼ Side Back

Behind the scenes

☼ Class icons and progression bars are no longer loaded twice, they are flipped when needed instead. This saves some video memory

☼ The game can now detect combos up to 5 attacks instead of 4, there's no any 5 attack combos yet but it prepares future content.

☼ Game loop time synchronisation is a tad more precise, from integer microseconds to decimal microseconds

☼ Deleted unused sounds and frames in gamefiles

Bug fixes

☼ [Demo] Hitting an enemy but failing the combo do not take the attacker agility in account Fixed

☼ [Demo] Manually switching in debug mode to a class not having an icon crashes Fixed

☼ [0.1] Ground level is not adapted to all screens Fixed

☼ [0.1] Sound volume options do not apply to combat Fixed

☼ [0.1] Combo display mode is not saved in options and is stuck at Big by default Fixed

☼ [0.1] Launching the game with no settings file could detect the wrong resolution and start at the lowest Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4?] Wind effects would start to spawn over and over if the player keep pressing an invalid combo when finishing an animation Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4b] Class icons had black artifacts due to wrong transparency color Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4b] Escaping again an escaping menu restarts the fading Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4b] Too small screen could cut the class selection list at the bottom Partially fixed : smaller screen just don't display the class selection list

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Escaping the control menu plays a confirmation sound Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Escaping sound could be spammed during transition Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Player 2 (left) icon wasn't flipped to the right direction Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Player 2 (left) hurtbox sprites are at the right location but wrongly flipped Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Combo icons don't show the right hand nor the right direction Fixed

Known issues

☼ [Demo] Gravity kicks in only when a movement attack ends

☼ [0.1.0.2] Changing to windowed mode at screen resolution will tear the display, but fine in reverse order

☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to successfully take a screenshot, it is black instead

☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to go back to the game window after switching to another

☼ [0.1.0.3] Cannot move the window in windowed mode, or at least it is very difficult

☼ [0.1.0.4b] Picking 50FPS or bellow could break a bit the physics

☼ [0.1.0.4b] When the game lags the physics breaks a bit

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Combo icon color for Side and Back are shifted up/down in x86

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Cannot select exclusive stance from random/mirror class in bot selection

☼ [0.1.0.5] x86 version unavailable until further notice

☼ [0.1.0.5] When the hand wants to change to an absent animation, it loops the previous looping animation instead with no further checks

☼ [0.1.0.5] Canceling a bot selection reverts the player to the wooden chopstick

☼ [0.1.0.5] Alternate color in selection when fading out is not applied