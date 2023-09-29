【 Single player mode - Mid Autumn Festival special version 】

The season has been adjusted to Phase 2, with changes as follows:
Season missions in Open Phase 2 (related to Chivalry 789 missions);
The experience gained from external, internal, and lightness martial arts through martial arts secret scripts has been increased to 115%;
The daily acquisition limit of the caravan has been raised to 100000 (refresh at 0 points);
The basic weight reduction for all domineering and chivalrous maps has been increased to 50 points.
Level optimization:
In the main level, Wei Sanbao will no longer summon companions. On the night before the difficulty of Black Moon's Bloody Night, Wei Sanbao will only hold a maximum of 6 summoning for hungry people's sacrifices at the same time (please note that the priest will summon 4 hungry people's companions at once when they appear);
Some levels have reduced food and water consumption;
The entry level of the Overlord 3 character has been adjusted to a maximum of 44 levels;
Dominant level bot attribute adjustment, reducing bot health and increasing some bot damage;
The effect of teasing meditation has been greatly improved.
General optimization:
【 Mid Autumn Festival Limited 】 Time limited task 【 Moon is Hometown Circle 】 Fashion (September 29th~October 10th), reputation level 10 【 Zhang Mengchen 】 triggered;
When receiving the Black Mouse Disease [2] branch task, you will immediately receive 3 sweating pills;
Now the main task items can be directly discarded in the warehouse;
Reduce the usage time of Jinchuang Medicine series and Internal Breathing Powder series by 50%;
Food bags, weapon boxes, armor boxes, and other container boxes can be placed in backpacks; (Level restrictions remain unchanged)
Increase the stacking quantity of drawing props to 10 (warehouse/backpack);
Adjust all level videos to static images corresponding to the corresponding level (to solve the problem of occasional crashes when some players enter the Ghost Territory map);
Adjusted and optimized the price of blood crystals sold to Li Yan for all domineering equipment (increased).
Defect repair:
Fixed the issue of abnormal escape point names in the difficulty level of 'Black Moon';
Fixed the issue of the main task chef's self cultivation [1] task dialogue being repeated;
Fixed the issue of not counting the number of traitorous knights who killed traitors in the second round of branch missions;
-
Fixed some issues with Luo Sixi's empty bag;
Fixed the error situation where some consumables in the Chivalrous Way were ineffective after use;
Fixed an issue where the master apprentice dual task of the Jianghu Pathfinder system did not count when killing bosses in Xiadao 7, Xiadao 8, and Xiadao 9;
Fixed the issue of unclear text description for emotional buffs.
