Open beta 0.9.54

- We've managed to improve the game's performance in many aspects. This will be especially noticeable on extensive farms owned by advanced players.
- We've fixed a massive number of bugs that you continue to report tirelessly, and for that, we sincerely thank you.
- Mowing grass with a large plow no longer leaves spots with invisible grass that cannot be sowed.
- The tractor, motorcycle, and bicycle no longer start rolling down a hill as soon as you get on them.
- In the game settings, you can now disable the FPS counter display.
Farmer's Life update for 29 September 2023
