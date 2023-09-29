 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 29 September 2023

Open beta 0.9.54

Build 12317047

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We've managed to improve the game's performance in many aspects. This will be especially noticeable on extensive farms owned by advanced players.
  • We've fixed a massive number of bugs that you continue to report tirelessly, and for that, we sincerely thank you.
  • Mowing grass with a large plow no longer leaves spots with invisible grass that cannot be sowed.
  • The tractor, motorcycle, and bicycle no longer start rolling down a hill as soon as you get on them.
  • In the game settings, you can now disable the FPS counter display.

