 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hometopia update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12317044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Issue causing unfair 1-star client reviews has been fixed
  • Multiplayer lobby can now be collapsed so it doesn't block job icons
  • Campaign objective window has been made shorter so it doesn't block job icons
  • Fixed an issue with render scale settings, which caused severe performance issues on lower settings in some cases
  • Volume sliders have been fixed so that turning off music doesn't turn off sound effects
  • Fixed message that appears when you try to buy land but are too low level so that it now says "You must be a rank 7 developer to buy land"
  • Landscaping jobs have been temporarily removed while we spray for bugs
  • A kitchen in one of the midtown heights homes was fixed so you will no longer get the "kitchen too small" message
  • Minor item balance
  • Notification for how to adjust quality settings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1138641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link