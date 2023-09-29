- Issue causing unfair 1-star client reviews has been fixed
- Multiplayer lobby can now be collapsed so it doesn't block job icons
- Campaign objective window has been made shorter so it doesn't block job icons
- Fixed an issue with render scale settings, which caused severe performance issues on lower settings in some cases
- Volume sliders have been fixed so that turning off music doesn't turn off sound effects
- Fixed message that appears when you try to buy land but are too low level so that it now says "You must be a rank 7 developer to buy land"
- Landscaping jobs have been temporarily removed while we spray for bugs
- A kitchen in one of the midtown heights homes was fixed so you will no longer get the "kitchen too small" message
- Minor item balance
- Notification for how to adjust quality settings
Hotfix #1
