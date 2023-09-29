 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Herald of Havoc update for 29 September 2023

Path 1.4.0 - Controller support and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12316839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update finally adds controller support! But that's not just it. It also bring things like better sounds, better visuals, a weapon wheel, an even meatier Volcanic Shotgun sound... and more!

New:

  • Added a new input system that:

  • Enables controller support

  • You can now bind side mouse buttons

  • You can now bind up to 2 inputs for a single action

  • (Note that inputs that you rebinded from the previous input system are not transfered to the new input system so you'll have to rebind them)

  • Added a weapon wheel

  • Added a new cheat code that enables you to set the game in slow mo at will

  • Added the option to disable the Aim Assist in the preferences menu

Improvements:

  • Improved sound mixing: Lower tier enemies are now more audible, fixed some ambiences's bass being too high. and more.
  • Improved E1M1's map visuals with added details and polish
  • Improved E1M3's map visuals with added details and polish
  • The Flamethrower's models has been revamped
  • Upgraded Volcanic Shotgun's visuals and sound effect. (you can go back to using the original sound in Settings->Preferences->Legacy)
  • Added a Volcanic Shotgun and a HAVOC powerup in E2M4 - Toxic Torrent
  • Increased rendering performance in E2M4 - Toxic Torrent. Resulting in higher FPS
  • You can now see the decimal's number for your time spent in the level at the end screen
  • Improved explosions VFX a bit

Balance Changes:

  • Increased Flame Cannon's Meteor damage by 35%
  • Increased Flamethrower's primary fire damage by 20%, but it now consumes ammo 15% faster

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed Soul Reaper and Powerfists's animations being slowed down under the "Slow time" powerup
  • Fixed auto saves triggering in E1M4 when the setting for auto saves was OFF

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963511 Depot 1963511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link