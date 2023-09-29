Path 1.4.0 - Controller support and more!

This update finally adds controller support! But that's not just it. It also bring things like better sounds, better visuals, a weapon wheel, an even meatier Volcanic Shotgun sound... and more!
New:
-
Added a new input system that:
-
Enables controller support
-
You can now bind side mouse buttons
-
You can now bind up to 2 inputs for a single action
-
(Note that inputs that you rebinded from the previous input system are not transfered to the new input system so you'll have to rebind them)
-
Added a weapon wheel
-
Added a new cheat code that enables you to set the game in slow mo at will
-
Added the option to disable the Aim Assist in the preferences menu
Improvements:
- Improved sound mixing: Lower tier enemies are now more audible, fixed some ambiences's bass being too high. and more.
- Improved E1M1's map visuals with added details and polish
- Improved E1M3's map visuals with added details and polish
- The Flamethrower's models has been revamped
- Upgraded Volcanic Shotgun's visuals and sound effect. (you can go back to using the original sound in Settings->Preferences->Legacy)
- Added a Volcanic Shotgun and a HAVOC powerup in E2M4 - Toxic Torrent
- Increased rendering performance in E2M4 - Toxic Torrent. Resulting in higher FPS
- You can now see the decimal's number for your time spent in the level at the end screen
- Improved explosions VFX a bit
Balance Changes:
- Increased Flame Cannon's Meteor damage by 35%
- Increased Flamethrower's primary fire damage by 20%, but it now consumes ammo 15% faster
Bug fixes:
- Fixed Soul Reaper and Powerfists's animations being slowed down under the "Slow time" powerup
- Fixed auto saves triggering in E1M4 when the setting for auto saves was OFF
