Path 1.4.0 - Controller support and more!

This update finally adds controller support! But that's not just it. It also bring things like better sounds, better visuals, a weapon wheel, an even meatier Volcanic Shotgun sound... and more!

New:

Added a new input system that:

Enables controller support

You can now bind side mouse buttons

You can now bind up to 2 inputs for a single action

(Note that inputs that you rebinded from the previous input system are not transfered to the new input system so you'll have to rebind them)

Added a weapon wheel

Added a new cheat code that enables you to set the game in slow mo at will