October Update - v2.07 Patch Notes

Highlights
- Leaderboards are finally here! Time to lay down some hot laps, check out the top times, and see how you stack up against the competition.
- Spend more time racing and less time waiting when playing Online! The race end timer has been extended to 60 seconds to allow more players to finish races. The race results timer has been reduced to 30 seconds to get players back into the action sooner.
- The final track adjustments for the 2023 ProMotocross Championship are in! 2023 Budds Creek, Unadilla, and Ironman have been updated to be more like the actual race events.
- Rainy weather conditions are now available on all outdoor events!
- New Rider Gear! TLD SE Ultra Arc jersey and pants in 2 standard colors and 1 custom!
- More New Rider Gear! FXR Dart Frog jersey, pants, and gloves in 2 standard colors and 1 custom! And ATR-2 Inferno helmet in 1 standard color and 1 custom!
- Try out three new experimental cameras inspired by previous MX vs. ATV games. Hit us up on Discord and let us know what you think!
- 2023 GASGAS motocross bikes and a new Track Pack are right around the corner.
- Happy Halloween! Enjoy some spooky season flair in the pause menu during the month of October.
Detailed Changelog
- UI: Fixed minor composition bugs in Location Selection, Online, and other menus.
- UI: Updated track images for nearly all tracks in the game.
- UI: Added a HUD element which displays the name of the current camera when swapping cameras.
- UI: Added seasonal decoration to the main menu pause for Halloween.
- Leaderboard: Added Leaderboards option to the main menu. Check out the top times on each track, and find out where you fall on the global rankings.
- Leaderboard: Added vehicle class filtering to the Leaderboards. Set record times on each vehicle class on every track.
- Leaderboard: Reset the Leaderboards. After finding and fixing bugs during the leaderboard infrastructure launch we wanted to start off with a clean slate!
- Environment: Updated track features on 2023 Budds Creek, Unadilla, and Ironman to be more like the actual race events.
- Environment: Added rainy weather conditions to events in Slayground and Supercross World Tour DLC track packs.
- Environment: Added rainy weather conditions to events in Vallis, Kodiak Valley, and San Sendero.
- Environment: Added rainy weather conditions to events in Madison County, La Paz,Clark, and Big Horn.
- Environment: Made minor improvements to grass and lighting in Rawlings Farm.
- Environment: Updated Nationals intro cinematics in large outdoor maps.
- Environment: Fixed hitching in finish cinematics during animation loop on all tracks.
- Gameplay: Added three new experimental cameras inspired by previous MX vs. ATV games: Chase Encore, Chase Reflex, Chase Close Reflex. Let us know what you think.
- DLC: Added data for upcoming DLC Track Pack.
- DLC: Added data for upcoming DLC Vehicle Pack: 2023 GasGas MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 450F. And some bonus gear.
- Online: Adjusted the end of race timers during Online races. The Race-End timer has been increased from 30 seconds to 60 seconds to allow more players to finish races. The Post-Race Results timer has been decreased from 60 seconds to 30 seconds to reduce the wait time before getting to the lobby of the next event.
- Customization: Added TLD SE Ultra Arc jersey and pants in 2 standard colors and 1 custom color.
- Customization: Added FXR Podium Dart Frog jersey and pants in 2 stock colors and 1 custom color.
- Customization: Added FXR Reflex Dart Frog gloves in matching 2 stock colors and 1 custom color.
- Customization: Added FXR 6D ATR-2 Inferno helmet in 1 stock color and 1 custom color.
- Physics: Improved terrain deformation when leaning, turning, or sliding. When turning, the terrain now builds up only on the outside of the turn, leaving a smoother graded rut on the inside of the turn. This will make smoother deformation in turns which are easier to hook up into.
- Physics: Added speed wobbles when going in reverse at high speed. The wobbles start around 30 mph and become terminal at 40 mph.
- Animation: Fixed torso twisting on more ATV stunts.
- <PS5>Other: Added the option to convert PS4™ save data to PS5™ save data and transfer trophy progress. This will overwrite the existing PS5™ save data for the associated profile and all progress will be permanently lost.
Changed files in this update