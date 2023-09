Share · View all patches · Build 12316783 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 13:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

We're happy to announce the release of the new update for your beloved game, MILFs of Sunville.

This long-awaited update includes almost 1.600 new images and many cool animations.

You'll get to experience more of the game's story and immerse yourself in the adventures of the main character (you) ;-)

Don't forget to keep an eye for development news since the third update for MILFs of Sunville: Season 2 is already in the works.

See you in the game!