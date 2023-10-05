 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conan Exiles update for 5 October 2023

Age of War Chapter 2 Hotfix 2 Patch notes (2023.10.05)

Share · View all patches · Build 12316779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • Reduced damage of Javelins and three sets of spears which were disproportionately buffed in the recent combat balance adjustments
  • Epic Variants of the Blood Crystal Spear, the Aesir Chieftain Spear, and the Vanir Shaman spear no longer have increased damage
  • Stygian Commander Tassets now have the correct leg material regardless of the character’s sex
  • Wight horses no longer sport ghastly endowments
  • Fixed an issue where Skeleton Keys would sometimes not be consumed when opening a legendary chest
  • Also fixed an issue where legendary chests would sometimes give out loot regardless of if the player had Skeleton Keys or not
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the Savory Fodder recipe would not be granted to players upon successfully claiming the Festive Crested Lapdog Twitch drop
  • Fixed an issue where male characters visually dip downwards briefly after exiting a reading stand
  • Fixed an issue where players failed to buy Crom Coins within the Battlepass screen after a previous transaction was cancelled
  • Fixed an issue where if a player logged out with a sheathed Bazaar/Battle Pass/Twitch Drop items, the item would disappear from hotbar after logging back in
  • Fixed an issue where a Purge had the chance to spawn outside of the Curse Wall
  • Fixed an issue where some Tier 4 thralls cannot be knocked out before being killed when placed in the basic Truncheon
  • The Sandstorm should no longer deal damage to fully sheltered players

  • Relic Hunters will now drop fewer trophies
  • Shield Frames and Weapon Handles no longer drop as loot from NPCs

  • Increased draw distance for grass and foliage in the swungle biome
  • Battle Pass emotes are now properly organized upon being unlocked

Changed files in this update

Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
  • Loading history…
Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link