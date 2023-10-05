Age of War Chapter 2 Hotfix 2 Patch notes (2023.10.05)

- Reduced damage of Javelins and three sets of spears which were disproportionately buffed in the recent combat balance adjustments
- Epic Variants of the Blood Crystal Spear, the Aesir Chieftain Spear, and the Vanir Shaman spear no longer have increased damage
- Stygian Commander Tassets now have the correct leg material regardless of the character’s sex
- Wight horses no longer sport ghastly endowments
- Fixed an issue where Skeleton Keys would sometimes not be consumed when opening a legendary chest
- Also fixed an issue where legendary chests would sometimes give out loot regardless of if the player had Skeleton Keys or not
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the Savory Fodder recipe would not be granted to players upon successfully claiming the Festive Crested Lapdog Twitch drop
- Fixed an issue where male characters visually dip downwards briefly after exiting a reading stand
- Fixed an issue where players failed to buy Crom Coins within the Battlepass screen after a previous transaction was cancelled
- Fixed an issue where if a player logged out with a sheathed Bazaar/Battle Pass/Twitch Drop items, the item would disappear from hotbar after logging back in
- Fixed an issue where a Purge had the chance to spawn outside of the Curse Wall
- Fixed an issue where some Tier 4 thralls cannot be knocked out before being killed when placed in the basic Truncheon
- The Sandstorm should no longer deal damage to fully sheltered players
- Relic Hunters will now drop fewer trophies
- Shield Frames and Weapon Handles no longer drop as loot from NPCs
- Increased draw distance for grass and foliage in the swungle biome
- Battle Pass emotes are now properly organized upon being unlocked
