1.8q4 Update / October Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- improved building decorations to work when snapped exactly to the park borders (this was previously only working on same park borders, not all of them)
- fixed queues could connect to paths outside the park bounds
August 2023 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries - we have picked the three highest rated entries for each ride type:
Swinging Ship
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3016734053
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3017552885
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3023695773
Skyfall
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3025187711
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3016926958
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018475339
Top Spin
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3016684265
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3019746152
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3019943547
Turbine
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3033383653
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3032152759
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3034520812
Star Flyer
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3031837415
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3022367206
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3019787467
WipeOut
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018626035
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3017412312
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3026983660
Twister
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3026285890
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3028960536
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3022075187
Star Shape
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3031712056
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3025616492
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3020161773
Top Scan
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3031479760
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018246612
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3034329815
Tourbillon
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3031441515
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3025125648
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018544969
Topple Tower
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3020026165
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3035130456
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018520972
Transformer
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3036630368
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3020408631
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3038531958
October 2023 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Monorail Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update