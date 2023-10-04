1.8q4 Update / October Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 12316733 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

improved building decorations to work when snapped exactly to the park borders (this was previously only working on same park borders, not all of them)

fixed queues could connect to paths outside the park bounds

August 2023 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries - we have picked the three highest rated entries for each ride type:

Swinging Ship

Skyfall

Top Spin

Turbine

Star Flyer

WipeOut

Twister

Star Shape

Top Scan

Tourbillon

Topple Tower

Transformer

October 2023 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Monorail Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.