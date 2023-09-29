Fixed an error that caused the timer save data to be overwritten and updated the UI for the Timer. Timer save data has been reset but will now be working as intended.
The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 29 September 2023
Timer Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2051641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update