 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Space Outpost update for 29 September 2023

Chinese (Simplified) Language Added - EA Update v0.4.0.59

Share · View all patches · Build 12316307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chinese (Simplified) has been added as a supported language. Few other little fixes that i noticed when looking at the language code, patch notes:-

  • Added Chinese (Simplified) language support.
  • Fix: Droid names became 'instance <id>' due to engine update, restore to <id> if not custom name.
  • Fix: Missing translations - customise difficulty in translations.
  • Fix: Missing translations - sandbox/scenario save file description.
  • Fix: Missing translations - in-game build area and tractor beam area

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1712111 Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1712112 Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link