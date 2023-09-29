Chinese (Simplified) Language Added - EA Update v0.4.0.59

Chinese (Simplified) has been added as a supported language. Few other little fixes that i noticed when looking at the language code, patch notes:-
- Added Chinese (Simplified) language support.
- Fix: Droid names became 'instance <id>' due to engine update, restore to <id> if not custom name.
- Fix: Missing translations - customise difficulty in translations.
- Fix: Missing translations - sandbox/scenario save file description.
- Fix: Missing translations - in-game build area and tractor beam area
Changed files in this update