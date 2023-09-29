 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 29 September 2023

0.16.0 All planets

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All returning players must select "New Game"

  • Added all planets to the game
  • Enemy logic improvements
  • Enemy optimization
  • Modified skill upgrades
  • Reworked UI and icons
  • Added supply drops

